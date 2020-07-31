Foreland Fields Charity needs your vote to win cash for new sports field and Forest School project

Foreland Fields Charity is on the shortlist to scoop a share of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures £1million pot supporting under-18s nationwide -but they need online votes to win.

Persimmon Homes South East is backing Foreland Fields Charity to be a prize winner at a gala dinner in October, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those winning the most online votes.

Fundraiser Hilary Plowman, from Foreland Fields Charity, said: “It is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night.”

Foreland Fields Charity was formulated in June 2018 with the objectives of advancing the education and life opportunities of pupils at Foreland Fields School, a Ramsgate special school which caters for pupils from nursery to post 16 with profound, severe, and complex needs. The charity is run by trustees and is supported by parents, staff and community members.

The charity is fundraising to convert an unused field behind the school into a sports field with an inclusive pavilion, along with a horticultural area and a Forest School outdoor learning centre, all of which will be used by the school as well as the wider disabled community.

Hilary added: “Voting could not be simpler. Just go to www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/ and select Foreland Fields Charity and vote for us. No personal data is needed and you can also vote daily. We would really appreciate everyone’s support.”

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation. Through the scheme, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded to groups supporting sport, education and arts and health across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office.

Persimmon Homes is an official partner of Team GB and the Persimmon Charitable Commission enlisted the help of athletes Jason Kenny and Laviai Nielsen to help determine the three regional finalists for each business division.

One initiative from each category will go on to win £100,000 through a national award scheme to be decided by a public vote.

As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Online voting opened on July 27 and will close at midnight on September 18.

To support Foreland Fields Charity visit: www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/

If you would like to find out more about the charities project, or if you can donate, or fundraise for the charity email Hilary at fundraiser@foreland.kent.sch.uk