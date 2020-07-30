Crews called to utility room fire in Birchington

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to St Mildred’s Avenue in Birchington to reports of a fire in a utility room last night (July 29).

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally after hot smouldering paper, which had been used to fan the flames of a barbecue, had been put in a bin.

There were no reported injuries.

Following this, crews are urging Kent residents to always make sure items are fully cooled before being disposed of, as even a little remaining heat can cause bins to catch fire. This is especially true with disposable barbecues, and with hot weather today and tomorrow, firefighters are asking people to take care to prevent fires starting and intensifying in the dry, warm conditions.