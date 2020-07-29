Man remanded following cannabis and cash seizure at Ramsgate property

A suspected drug dealer has appeared in court after police seized cannabis and cash at a property in Ramsgate.

Officers attended a property in St Augustine’s Road on July 23 and found cannabis, around £15,000 in cash and other equipment.

Tomas Gailiunas, of St Augustine’s Road, has since been charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The 28-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 27) and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who were arrested as part of the same investigation have been bailed until dates in August.