East Kent Mencap welcomes back members to Day Resource sessions

A Thanet-based charity for people with a learning disability is welcoming them back to its centres after four months of mostly virtual services.

East Kent Mencap had to drastically limit numbers at its Day Resources during the epidemic, but has now invited members to return. Operations Manager, Karen Loughrill said: “We have completed risk assessments and are confident that we are able to provide a safe place for people to attend in ‘bubbles’.

“Some have already returned and are enjoying seeing their friends again. We understand that not everyone is ready to return to Day Resource and are still providing virtual sessions, but we are encouraging anyone who wants to come in to give it a go.”

Many of East Kent Mencap’s other services are still online and the charity will continue to offer virtual support as well as printed materials and resources.

East Kent Mencap has also been supporting members to sign up for the KARA service, an initiative from Kent County Council which provides vulnerable people with virtual care and support via video care phones. So far, 57 people have been provided with the care phones, allowing them to connect with loved ones and caregivers.

If you know someone who would benefit from East Kent Mencap’s services, or you would like to offer your help, you can contact the charity at: info@eastkentmencap.co.uk or call 01843 808 964 to speak to someone during office hours.

Visit East Kent Mencap’s website www.eastkentmencap.co.uk for more information.