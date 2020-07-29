Bomb disposal team called after metal detectorist uncovers 11 wartime munitions at Sandwich Bay

An Army bomb disposal team and Kent Police have been called to Sandwich Bay after a metal detectorist uncovered 11 unexploded munitions.

Glenn Evans, from the Sandwich and Thanet Ordnance Group, discovered the haul this afternoon (July 29). It was made up of a mixture of smoke shells, solid shot Armstrong round and a number of high explosive rounds which were still live.

Three of the devices have been destroyed in controlled explosions so far.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was made aware by the Coastguard at shortly after 2pm of a report that a number of suspected wartime munitions had been found on the beach in Sandwich Bay.”

Police are attending to assist Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers.