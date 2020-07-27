Police confirm a woman has died following fall from Margate building

A woman who fell from the window of a Margate building today (July 27) has died from her injuries.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called at 12.30pm to a report that the woman had fallen from a building in the High Street.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service. The alleyway at the building, by KFC, was closed while services were in attendance.

The woman was taken to hospital and sadly died.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.