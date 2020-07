An alleyway in Margate has been closed off by emergency services following an accident this morning (July 27).

Kent Police was called at 12.30pm to a report that a woman had fallen from a window of a building in High Street, Margate.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance. The alleyway, next to KFC, is currently closed off.

Police remain at the scene. The woman has been taken to hospital.