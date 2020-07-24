Police appeal after tools stolen from Ramsgate storage container

Information is sought after tools were reported stolen from a storage container on a Ramsgate industrial site.

The unit, in Meridian Close, is reported to have been burgled between 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 14 and 7.30am the following day.

The stolen power tools are used for woodwork and include a Makita chopsaw, a Trend router and various equipment manufactured by Dewalt.

All have identifying marks engraved on them, including the letters MH or a symbol bearing two crossed hammers.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has since been offered them for sale.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/120974/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.