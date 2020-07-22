Man taken to hospital following crash near Minster

A man was taken to the William Harvey Hospital last night (July 21) following a crash on the A299 at the Minster roundabout.

Kent Police was called to a report of a collision involving two cars at 9.10pm.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered and later reopened.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of a two vehicle collision. One patient was taken to William Harvey Hospital for further treatment.”