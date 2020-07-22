Cyclist taken to hospital after Canterbury Road crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital to be checked for a head injury following a crash in Margate yesterday (July 21).

Police and ambulance crews were called to Canterbury Road, near the Hatfeild Road turning, at 3.40pm to a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed off while crews dealt with the incident.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A cyclist had reportedly been hit by a car shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (21 July).

“The cyclist was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries including a head injury before being taken to William Harvey Hospital.”

The cyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening.