Invite to online theatre performance Serendipity 2020

A theatre performance weaving together 50 poems from Thanet residents will be available to watch online next month.

Serendipity 2020 has been produced by Filigree Mask Theatre Company and features an original music soundtrack, the combined poems woven together by poet Sarah Tait, one determined producing director, Tech Girl, six talented actors, a voiceover host, personal photo collage and the community submissions.

The seeds for the show were sown in 2018 when director Caron Ford-Wilson had an idea. She wanted to explore the importance of empathetic communication and the value of the creative arts. Three ‘Acts’ were created to express some of the most universal emotional experiences.

The community of Thanet were invited to submit poetry they had been moved to write at some point in their lives.

The plan had been to stage a performance in an intimate theatre setting and a funding application was ready but then lockdown happened and funding was stopped.

Now Beautiful Serendipity has been reinvented as a digital version and renamed Serendipity 2020. The production company took the opportunity to run a distanced programme for people to reach out to each other. Six of the group have been individually chosen to anonymously share their heartfelt expressions in the performance.

The cast includes Janet Maw, as Yvonne, who has played Elizabeth Jane in The Mayor of Casterbridge with Alan Bates, Eleanor Bold in The Barchester Chronicles with Donald Pleasance and Nigel Hawthorne, Clara in the acclaimed BBC drama serial Frost In May as well as productions of Richard II and King John in the BBC Shakespeare series.

Geoffrey Norris, as Frank, who has been in Rock Musical “ Hair and performed extensively throughout Britain, Eire, Continental Europe (East and West), Scandinavia, Israel, Southern Africa, The United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, Japan and New Zealand.

Emma Crouch, as Lauren, who has been with Filigree Mask Acting Academy for one year and after an impressive showreel last August was quickly offered casting opportunities.

Corianne Brooks plays Holly. Corianne has played several lead and supporting roles in musicals such as Carmen Diaz in Fame, Catherine in Pippin, and Brooke Windham in Legally Blonde.

Colin David Reese plays Richard. Colin is the son of celebrated radio actor Harold Reese and has been acting all his life.

In 1968 he was cast in Alan Bennett’s “40 years On” which ran for 18 months at the Apollo Theatre London and his impressive experience also includes, in 1984, playing George Scudder in Tennessee Williams’ A Sweet Bird of Youth with Lauren Bacall playing the lead and Harold Pinter as director. In 1990 he went to Paris to study with Jacques LeCoq and he still lives in France.

Merryn Pearse, as Sky, has credits including adverts for TUI, Ford, Dulux and Andrex; and film, Woman in Black Angel of Death.

Photo from residents are invited for submission to be used for the performance. Categories are: Love Friends and Family.

Email your photos with the category you’ve chosen to filigreemask@gmail.com.

Serendipity 2020 can be seen online on August 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 or £10 with a voluntary donation to AFASIC Voice for Life Charity which is a parent-led organisation to help children and young people with speech and language impairments and their families.