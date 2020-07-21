Ramsgate property raided as part of East Kent operation into ‘serious and organised crime’

Four people have been arrested following police raids, including one in Ramsgate, this morning (July 21).

Officers from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out a series of search warrants across East Kent in connection with serious and organised crime.

One of the properties police entered under the search warrant was in Dundonald Road, Ramsgate.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “This is part of an ongoing investigation into perverting the course of justice and other offences. At this time four people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.”