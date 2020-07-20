Peter Pan exploration fun for Upton Junior pupils

By Hook or by crook young children at Upton Junior School in Broadstairs are enthralled by the adventures of Peter Pan.

As part of their reading, general literacy and art projects boys and girls in Year 3 are having a Peter Pan learning experience during lockdown.

Pupils working at home have been exploring J.M. Barrie’s text about the boy who can fly and who lives in Neverland.

Meanwhile children from Year 3 and other age groups of key workers who have been at Upton throughout the lockdown have been creating impressive artwork linked to the story.

They have designed their version of the iconic ‘hook’ belonging to Captain Hook, as well as making detailed treasure chests, cutlasses and a huge 3D crocodile using materials including cardboard and papier mache.

Their creative skills have impressed staff and the pandemic creations will form an art installation inside the school.

Head of School Darci Arthur said: “The artwork by our children of keyworkers – who have been with us every day including the holidays – is imaginative and colourful.

“It ties in with the Peter Pan story that our Year 3 children have been working on at home as part of their literacy lessons.

“The lockdown has been challenging for all of our children, families and staff, but as always Upton’s enthusiasm, determination and community spirit shines through, by Hook or by crook.”