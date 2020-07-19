Photos: Straw-some Scarecrow Festival taking place in Westgate

From Westie the Westgate Womble to straw-some cowboys, swigging sailors and a signing duo – there are scarecrows of every shape and size waiting to be spotted across the town.

Westgate’s first scarecrow festival features more than 45 scarecrows which have been created for the trail to provide a brilliant opportunity for families to get out and discover the wonderful creations spread around the town and vote for their favourites.

Organised by residents Lorraine and Richard Hambidge, with the town council clerk Gill Gray, it kicked off yesterday and is on again today (July 19) from noon until 5pm.

In fact the displays are so fantastic that judges Frank Leppard, Dave Martyn and Cllr Emma Dawson have given themselves some extra time to debate who will scoop prizes in six categories, including best window display.

A winners’ announcement is expected next week.