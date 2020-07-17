Westgate Post Office branch given notice to quit Paydens

The Post Office at Paydens in Westgate is earmarked for closure next year due to a “commercial decision.”

The operator of the Post Office branch has resigned and the St Mildred’s Road branch has been given notice to close at that location by July. Paydens will remain open.

A Post Office spokesperson, said: “The operator for Westgate-on Sea Post Office has recently resigned and we have been given 12 months’ notice.

“We know how important Post Office services are to communities and the vacancy will soon be advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.”

The news has prompted a community and town councillor response with pledges to raise a petition and suggestions of alternative locations in the town.