Ravengate Arms gets set to reopen – and will host Boating Pool pop-up bar

The newly painted and socially distanced Ravensgate Arms in Ramsgate will reopen on July 24 and will also head up a pop-up site at the Boating Pool.

The popular pub is welcoming back customers after the enforced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pub is limited in both capacity and opening hours with 12 seats, which will be first come first served and for a maximum of two households to a table.

The Brunswick Street side will be used to enter the pub and the King Street side for entry to the revamped bottleshop/take away draught beer side.

The pop up at the boating pool will offer capacity for up to 80 people to sit outside safely and enjoy sunny bevvies. The Ravensgate team will be running a series of outdoor music gigs, open air cinema and other events over the summer. The seating will be first come first served, except on gig nights when customers will have to register for a seat.

Customers can meet with up to 6 people from 6 households outside. The pub pop-up will be operating out of the former Monkey House side of the pool with the cafe opposite running as normal.

