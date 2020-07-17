Accelerated Covid-19 testing for all hospital trust staff as ‘suspended’ services begin to reopen

East Kent Hospitals has today (July 17) confirmed its intention to accelerate a programme to rapidly test all 9,000 staff for Covid-19 within the next five days.

The programme is part of an on-going package of measures to help avoid Covid transmission within the Trust’s hospitals, to keep patients, trust staff and the wider community safe.

While many people experience mild – or even no – symptoms of Covid, they have the potential to carry and pass on the virus without knowing it. So the Trust has taken action to improve infection control, including limiting the number of people on site, wearing face masks at all times in the hospitals, temperature checks at entrances and testing asymptomatic patients regularly whilst they are in hospital.

The Trust is being supported by NHS England and NHS Improvement to strengthen its Infection Prevention and Control which includes the expertise of a specialist nurse and additional training for staff.

The Trust is also re-opening some of the services that were suspended during the height of the pandemic, such as outpatient clinics for those who aren’t appropriate for virtual meetings.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rebecca Martin said: “We are re-opening some hospital services that were suspended while the NHS responded to the peak of the Covid pandemic. Patients invited for appointments and procedures should continue to attend.

“Patients can also help minimise transmission of Covid by following the advice to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing where they can.

“It’s important that our patients and staff have confidence that we are doing all we can to keep them, and those close to them, safe while they are in our care whether they being treated for Covid or using other services at the Trust.

“The combination of this testing programme to help identify and isolate any asymptomatic staff and ensuring the highest possible standards of infection prevention and control are critical to this.”