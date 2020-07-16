A wedding and the Yellow Brick Road on show for Westgate’s Scarecrow Festival

Ex -straw-dinary window displays have been created at two Westgate businesses to mark the town’s first Scarecrow Festival.

Little Brown Fairy Cakes in Station Road is sporting a Wizard of Oz theme with carefully crafted cakes of the Scarecrow, the Lion and Tin Man. Take a closer peek and you will find the Wicked Witch’s crushed feet and, of course, the Yellow Brick Road.

The models are made from sponge and fondant as business owner and talented cake maker Nicola Bradshaw can’t use her usual modelling chocolate because it will melt.

The 51-year-old, who lives in Westgate and is already famed for amazing cake sculptures including a 6ft BFG, said: “The Wizard of Oz is my favourite film! It took me a month, on and off, to make the cakes for the display and hopefully I will have a bubble machine on there by Saturday.”

Plans for Dorothy are still on a knife-edge after the first ‘Judy Garland’ attempt was not to Nicola’s liking and so ended up in the bin. She may – or may not – make an appearance by the weekend.

Little Brown Fairy Cakes is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

In St Mildred’s Road BB Bridal & Alterations has also taken on the challenge, creating Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay characters from book The Scarecrows’ Wedding.

Shop boss and creator Alison Harper said: “I picked the book as the kids love it. It took about three months to create. The scarecrows didn’t take too long but there were all the bits and pieces.

“They are very eco-friendly and have been stuffed with bits like the ends of jeans.”

BB Bridal & Alterations opened back up for business on July 6 after an enforced break due to the pandemic and has been busy from the off.

Alison said: “It had been full steam ahead with people coming in for their alterations and brides phoning. It is almost like usual apart from the masks, although that hasn’t put anyone off. It’s really nice to be back.”

The pair are in competition to be named best window display by festival judges – but as they are good friends the winner will buy the runner up a festival drink to celebrate/commiserate.

Westgate’s first scarecrow festival features some 45 scarecrows which have been created for the trail to provide a brilliant opportunity for families to get out and discover the wonderful creations spread around the town and vote for their favourites.

Organised by residents Lorraine and Richard Hambidge, with the town council, it takes place on July 18-19 from noon until 5pm both days.

If you would like a scarecrow trail map email admin@westgateonsea.gov.uk