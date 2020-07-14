Second woman arrested over Ramsgate disturbance which left four people injured

A second woman has been arrested following a disturbance in Ramsgate that left four people with laceration injuries.

Kent Police officers were called to Plains of Waterloo on Saturday (July 11) at around 9.20pm where two of the victims had suffered injuries which needed hospital treatment.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and has since been released on police bail until  August 6. Yesterday (July 13) a second woman, aged 20, was arrested and has also been released on bail until  August 3.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and are still seeking witnesses who have not yet been in touch.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 11-1585. Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

