King Ethelbert students celebrate International Baccalaureate results

King Ethelbert School is celebrating another year of fantastic Year 13 results.

Vicky Willis, Head of School, said “We are thrilled with the fantastic IB results from our Y13 students. Once again we have seen how the IBCP programme supports our young people in really finding their passions and developing their wider skills alongside rigorous, academic studies. Some 94% of the cohort passed the course with 32% of grades being 5 or above and 80% grade 4 or above.

“The students have achieved some superb results and they are off to a wide range of exciting and challenging next steps. They are a terrific bunch of young people who have shown immense character in rising to the challenges, especially in the last few months.”

All students in the sixth form study the International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme which is a rigorous level 3 qualification where students study one Level 3 BTEC course and 2 IB Diploma Programme courses, graded on a 7-1 scale.

Many of the King Ethelbert students achieved a BTEC National Diploma (equivalent to 2 A levels), however some gained the BTEC Extended Diploma (3 A level equivalent) and two standard level IB Diploma courses (equivalent to 0.5 A level each).

The students are also required to pass the IBCP core of a personal and professional skills course, a 50 hour community focused service learning project, the reflective project which is a 3000 word essay where the students explore an ethical dilemma and on top of this the students are immersed in an international culture as part of their compulsory language acquisition. The school expects to receive the BTEC results in August, which will bolster the grades the students have already achieved.

Rebecca Darch, IBCP coordinator said “We are incredibly proud of each of our students and how they have achieved the requirements to progress onto their chosen next steps. Even with the unprecedented challenges they have faced this year 60% of the cohort have chosen to accept their place at university, 6% are starting HL apprenticeships later in the year, 29% have chosen to continue with their employment or have planned to embrace travel as part of a gap year and 5% have been given start dates for their careers in the Armed Forces.”

There are some superb individual performances:

Richard Hulks achieved a grade 6 in higher level Geography, equivalent to an A level grade B, a grade 5 in standard level Biology and an A in his reflective project, combining this with his anticipated grade in his BTEC Extended Diploma (3 A level equivalent) the school expects Richard to achieve over 200 UCAS points which is equivalent to 3.5 A* grades at A level.

Richard is leaving to study Project Management for Construction at UCL.

Luke Addington attained a grade 5 in standard level Global Politics, a grade 5 in standard level Mathematics and a C in his reflective project and combined with his top grade in BTEC Extended Diploma in Physical Science we predict Luke to finish with over 190 UCAS points. He is leaving to study Physics with Particle Physics and Cosmology at the University of Swansea.

Jess Sterling achieved a grade 4 in standard level Social and Cultural Anthropology, a grade 5 in standard level Global Politics and an A in her reflective project and has studied for the BTEC Extended Diploma in Business Studies combining in a predicted final UCAS point score of over 180 points, she is leaving to start an apprenticeship with Transport for London.

Kirsty Todd achieved a grade 5 in standard level English Language and Literature, a grade 5 in Psychology and a B in her reflective project and is leaving to read English Literature at UCLAN.

Corben Faulkner achieved a grade 4 in standard level History, a grade 4 in standard level Maths Studies and a C in his reflective project and is off to join the Fleet Air Arm division of the Navy in October.

Joss Rebera, Assistant Headteacher, said: “I am so incredibly proud of each of the students in year 13. Not only have they achieved a fantastic set of results and are off to exciting and challenging destinations, they have had to face the adversity of this unprecedented situation. They have grown into exceptional adults.”