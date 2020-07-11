A number of Harbour Parade parking bays are due to be closed off to motorists

A number of parking bays in Harbour Parade, Ramsgate, will not be available for use from July 18.

The measures are part of a range for Thanet District Council’s (TDC) covid recovery plan. Proposals include closing Pier Yard car park during the day and a temporary removal of parking bays across the district to allow for increasing footpaths around businesses premises in locations including Marine Drive in Margate, Harbour Parade in Ramsgate, Westgate, Birchington and Northdown Road in Cliftonville.

The plan is being introduced in phases alongside public health signs which have already been put in place. Further signage and barriers are expected to be implemented.

The temporary measures are to help enable social distancing and pedestrian flow through high street areas as more businesses are reopening.

The Harbour Parade parking bay suspensions are due to be enforced from Saturday, July 18 for a three-month trial period. There will still be a number of bays available to park in.