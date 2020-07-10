Plans for beach supervisor, tougher penalties and public orders to crack down on ‘jet-skiing’ breaches

A Summer beach and coastal supervisor role is due to be put in place by Thanet council in a bid to crack down on those jet-skiing in prohibited areas.

The officer role, which is likely to be extended beyond the summer, is in response to complaints of those using the crafts in swimming areas instead of launching from designated slipways on the isle.

At a Thanet council meeting last night (July 9) Cllr Pauline Farrance asked what steps would be taken to ensure ‘jet skiers’ only launched from designated slip ways and to deal with those, including paddleboarders and kayakers, who stray into swimming areas.

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet member for operational services, revealed the supervisor would be the ‘eyes and ears on the ground’ and that tougher enforcement with a Public Spaces Protection Order was also planned.

He said: “Communications have been sent out to all members of the water users group reminding them of the rules and what’s expected of them.

“Individuals identified will be contacted and their permits revoked if they breach the rules continuously. The RNLI will tackle those breaking the rules on the beaches they control.

“We are designating a Summer beach and coastal supervisor who can support, with being the eyes and ears on the ground, closing barriers, engaging with water users and reminding them of the rules.

“We would like to make this a long term position as it is very much needed, particularly in providing weekend support to our staff and partner agencies as well as gathering intelligence on the problems.”

A review of how effective signs, bollards and barriers are at problem hotspots will also be carried out.

Cllr Albon also revealed that Thanet council aims to strengthen powers to deal with those breaking the rules by putting in place the PSPO – which will allow enforcement action such as penalty notices.

He said: “In the long term we are looking at strengthening our powers over the coastal by-laws to make them more easily enforceable and with more serious penalties.

“To do this we are exploring a Public Spaces Protection Order which will encompass all the old by-laws and new requirements.”

Designated jet skiing sites

Birchington

Beresford Gap, Birchington

Launching facilities are not part of the water user group. Launching facilities for speed boats, jet skis and waterskiing are designated for members of the Beresford Water Ski Club only. Please contact Leigh Flockhart at leighflockhart@hotmail.com or 07808 232011.

Margate

Winter Gardens, Margate

Launching permitted for PWC (jet ski, jet bikes, wet bikes only).

Cliftonville

Palm Bay/Hodge’s Gap, Cliftonville

Launching facilities are not part of the water user group. Launching for PWC (jet ski, jet bikes, wet bikes only) are operated by Jet Ski World (cafe/showers/toilets). Fees apply, contact Jet Ski World on 01843 231703.

Ramsgate

Eastern Undercliff, Ramsgate

Launching permitted for PWC (jet ski, jet bikes, wet bikes only).