Saga confirms job cuts as Covid-19 continues to hit travel business

Staff at Saga sites in Folkestone and Ramsgate are facing redundancy as Covid-19 continues to hit the travel industry.

The over-50s firm, which employs around 3,000 people, confirmed there will be job cuts but has not yet revealed how many.

The firm had already announced a round of cuts in February following an internal review.

A drive for efficiencies was launched due to “a backdrop of a challenging external environment in Insurance and Travel.”

A trading update said the company still had “much to do to continue to improve capabilities in all areas of the business and to respond to changing customer behaviours, across both Insurance and Travel.”

A spokesperson for Saga said: “As part of our ongoing focus on improving efficiency within the business and against the backdrop of the continued suspension of travel due to COVID-19, we have started a process that will see a number of colleagues leave Saga.

“We appreciate this will be a difficult time for all of our colleagues and are focused on ensuring they receive all the support they need.”

The administration of Thomas Cook in September 2019 resulted in approximately £4 million of one-off costs for Saga.

The cuts follow around 100 job losses announced at the end of 2017.