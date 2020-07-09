Donation to dog rehoming centre made in memory of Ramsgate mum and nan Karen Doughty

A £1,800 donation has been made to a dog rehoming centre in memory of Ramsgate mum and nan Karen Doughty.

Karen passed away on April 23 after suffering sepsis, diabetes and other illnesses.

The 64-year-old worked as an Asda greeter and then at Dunelm up until going into hospital with sepsis. Husband Ron also works at Asda Broadstairs.

A service was held for Karen, mum to Brian, David and James and nan to Daisy and Will, in May at Margate Crematorium. Due to Covid-19 restrictions it was a low key ceremony and so the family decided that for anybody wishing to pay last respects they would request a donation rather than a floral tribute..

The money has been given to Frandham Dog Rehoming Centre in Dover, which is the kennels where Karen got her beloved pet Staffy, Ziggy.

David said: “The kennels are having a tough time at the moment as the boarding side of the business pays for the strays and rehoming. We felt this was a fantastic cause to support and mum would have loved the idea.

“It was heartbreaking losing our mum but she would have been really overwhelmed with the donations and the outpouring of love.”

Ron handed over the cheque to Frandham Dog Rehoming staff.