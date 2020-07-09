Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash in Margate

Emergency services have attended a three vehicle crash in Margate today (July 9) with one person taken to hospital for further treatment.

Kent Police was called to a report of the collision in Yoakley Square shortly before 10am.

Officers are currently at the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 10am to reports of a collision in Yoakley Square. There were two patients at the scene – a male and a female. One patient has been taken to William Harvey Hospital for further treatment.”