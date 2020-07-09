Dane Court students celebrate International Baccalaureate results

Dane Court students are celebrating a strong set of results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma programme.

The 78 students gaining the IB Diploma this year achieved an overall points average of 33.3, against an international average of 29.9 – an excellent achievement. Nearly 40% of all entries were graded at 7 or 6 (equivalent to A* and A grades at A level).

The following eight students made it on to the prestigious 40 points plus chart, which places them in the top 10% of IB Diploma students worldwide:

Jasmine Sayer 43 points, Angel Foster 42 points, Louis Peters 42 points, Antonio Romei 42 points, Kate Biju 41 points, Tayla Bailey 41 points, Catherine Banks 41 points, Isolde Cadell 40 points.

In October, Jasmine and Isolde will both be heading to Oxford University, to read English and Philosophy respectively.

Many students have already secured places at some of the top universities in the UK. The results of the whole cohort are significantly above the global average for the Diploma, with Dane Court students joining an elite group of approximately 4500 UK students achieving this award.

Martin Jones, Head of School. Said: “We are very proud of the achievements of our students. They have worked exceptionally hard over the last two years and leave us with a world-class qualification.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with them. On behalf of all of the students, I’d like to thank our dedicated teachers, who have worked tirelessly to support them. We all wish the students well as they move on to the next, exciting stage of their education or into employment.”