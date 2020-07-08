Margate Now appoints People Dem Collective as guest curators for 2020 festival

People Dem Collective, the organisers of Thanet’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations, have been appointed as guest curators for the Margate Now 2020 festival.

The festival, which this year will focus on multi-disciplinary arts shared digitally and via socially distanced events, is now inviting applications to be part of the festival.

The event will run from September 25 to October 11 and has been funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, Kent County Council and Thanet District Council.

A Margate Now spokesperson said: “This collaboration is a direct, urgent response to current protests and upheaval, and the beginning of an ongoing partnership. Margate Festival is acting on its expression of solidarity – acknowledging the significance of this moment and seeking to open a growing relationship and dialogue with Thanet Black, Brown and Diaspora communities.

“We are activating a further call out to be part of the festival, specifically encouraging participation from Black and Brown artists and communities in the area, in an honest, sensitive and inclusive way.

“People Dem Collective will offer support throughout the process, and take the lead on overall festival curation including the open call for which we have received over 100 applications.”

People Dem Collective is a community group based in Margate which aims for “systemic change, to promote healing and continue the work of our ancestors.” The leadership team are from Black, Brown and Diaspora communities in Thanet.

Applications are open now, closing on July 24 at noon. Notifications to artists will be on Wednesday, July 29

Art works will be in hidden and surprising spaces around Margate and online

There are funds to commission:-

5 projects of £500 each and one community project of £2000

Other funded opportunities for specific work to be showcased

Find project criteria on the Activation page at http://margatefestival.org/activation/