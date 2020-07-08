Almost time for Bunty’s Big Art Auction

The chance to own some art and help buy a bionic leg for a little girl who underwent an amputation in May will be coming up on Friday (July 10) with Bunty’s Big Art Auction.

Margate’s celebrity potter Keith Brymer Jones will be hosting the event which takes place online, through Instagram, between 6pm-9pm, through a partnership with West Bank London gallery owner Paul Saunders.

There have been donations from artists including Carl Cashman, Jeremy Deller, Ben Allen, Jim Star, Studio Philly, Carne Griffiths and Diff.

The auction will be under Keith Brymer Jones’ Instagram account. People can follow Keith and an automatic message will go out to all his followers with details for when the auction is going live. For updates follow #keithbrymerjones

Bunty Stalham, seven, underwent an amputation operation from the knee at Great Ormond Street Hospital earlier this month. She has Neurofibromatosis which means tumours affected the bones in the bottom of her left leg and have effectively eaten away the tibia, eventually resulting in the operation to amputate.

Her dad, Stretch Outsider gallery boss Dean Stalham, from Ramsgate, is hoping to raise £20,000 to buy an ‘activity’ leg from the USA which has various attachments. Thanks to generous donations the appeal has now reached just under £15,000.

Bunty’s Big Art Auction event page on facebook can be found here

For further details or a copy of the auction catalogue contact Dean on montyboyone2@yahoo.co.uk