Police appeal after man assaulted in Dane Park

A man was treated by paramedics in the early hours of this morning (July 7) after being attacked in Dane Park.

Kent Police was called at 2.25am when the man reported that he was approached by two men, who assaulted him and destroyed his mobile phone.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was treated at the scene.

A witness to the incident says the two men were armed with a chain.

Dane Valley ward councillor Gary Taylor is due to raise the issue of rising crime at the park when Thanet councillors meet on Thursday (July 9). He says police and the Thanet Community Safety Partnership must take action after a catalogue of incidents at Dane Park.

In the past two months there have been assaults, fires, vandalism and issues with Traveller encampments at the Dane Road park.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident this morning are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/115306/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org