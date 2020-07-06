Two men arrested following robbery of dog walker in Ramsgate

Two men have been arrested as part of a Kent Police investigation into a robbery in Ramsgate.

A man in his 50s reported he was walking his dog when he was approached by two men in Victoria Road at around 12.45am today (July 6).

They asked for cigarettes and when he refused, he was held against a vehicle while his pockets were searched. Items including cash, a bank card and a packet of cigarettes were allegedly stolen.

Officers attended the scene and two men, aged 46 from Ramsgate and 39 of no fixed address, were arrested and taken into custody.

Any witnesses to the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/114615/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org