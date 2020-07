Police have arrested a man following a disturbance at a Traveller encampment on the council-owned car park by Dreamland in Margate today (July 6).

Kent Police was called to a report of the disturbance at 1.20pm.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man is his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody while enquiries continue.