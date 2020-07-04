Woman arrested following reported assault outside Asda

A woman has been arrested following reports of an assault outside Asda supermarket in Ramsgate last night.

Kent Police was called at 9.10pm on 3 July to the High Street branch as the incident was in progress. Officers attended and a woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of common assault and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Reacting to concerns raised regarding covid safety measures during the arrest a police spokesman confirmed: “Due to the nature of policing it is not always possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, however personal protective equipment is used where possible.”