Woman arrested following reported assault outside Asda

July 4, 2020 Jodie Nesling News 0

Image Kent Police

A woman has been arrested following reports of an assault outside Asda supermarket in Ramsgate last night.

Kent Police was called at 9.10pm on 3 July to the High Street branch as the incident was in progress. Officers attended and a woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of common assault and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Reacting to concerns raised regarding covid safety measures during the arrest a police spokesman confirmed: “Due to the nature of policing it is not always possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, however personal protective equipment is used where possible.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.