Margate baker creates posters encouraging people to bin their rubbish

When Thanet’s beautiful beaches were recently left covered in mounds of rubbish with shocking images of filthy litter strewn across the Main Sands and beyond many wondered what could be done to stop it.

Now, Margate baker Ben Wykes has started displaying posters around the town in a bid to encourage those to take responsibility for their actions and dispose of their waste.

Ben, who owns Modern Provider in The Centre, says he wanted to do something constructive in response to the problem which has infuriated many. He said: “I made a quick poster and decided to get it up around Margate and in as many shop windows along the seafront as possible. I am not in anyway thinking that this magically solves the problem but I felt like I needed to do something other than moan and / or rant about the Council.”

He added: “Feels to me like beach cleans and litter picks are all amazing and help so much but really the problem needs to somehow be stopped in the first place rather than cleaning up after it. A unified message across the town could be really strong and simple and noticeable. The current official information signs around are really dense with text and hard to really notice. Anyway, TDC have been in touch and have a chat / meeting with them next week so that at least is a positive step. I still think huge unmissable banners around the seafront could help, and have already proposed this to the council.”

If anyone wants a poster they should contact Modern Provider and The Margate Bookshop