The Margate School to use personal memories of Woolworths to form new exhibition

The Margate School is set to celebrate an important part of High Street history with an exhibition sharing the stories and memories of shopping institution, Woolworths.

The much-loved British store famed for its eclectic mix of CDs, sweets and assorted items opened its doors on Margate High Street in 1925. The store closed in 2008 following the chain’s collapse and remained derelict for more than a decade.

It was bought for £1.98m by Brede Estates whose directors at the time of purchase were Sands Hotel owner Nick Conington and John Adams.

The building was leased to the Margate School last summer after the arts centre secured £499,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Uwe Derksen, School Director, says that since opening they have been astonished by the stories shared by visitors who worked or shopped at the once iconic store. He said: “We are delighted by the history, legacy and fond regard for our building, as told through the many individuals who have entered our space.

“In tribute to all the local residents, young and old, who have taken the time to come and re-count their affectionate and amusing anecdotes, we want to compile and display a record of your memories that tell the story of Margate Woolworths days gone by, through your own

words. You will be the record, and the results will eventually form a public exhibition.”

Submit Your Story

You can send your stories and memories of the old Woolworths store in a number of ways:

• Write down your memories (300 words or

less if possible) and a photograph of yourself.

• Send a two minute video clip or voice recording

• Visit in person to be filmed by staff

By contributing you are giving permission for your stories to be published. Please include your name and age if you are happy for us to

share that information, or indicate if you would rather remain anonymous.

info@themargateschool.com

31-33 The Margate School

High Street

Margate

CT9 1DX