Man arrested following reported assault in Ramsgate

July 3, 2020

Police and ambulance at Kennedy House

One man has been taken to hospital and another arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Ramsgate tonight (July 3).

Kent Police was called at 6.55pm to a report of an assault at Kennedy House in Newcastle Hill.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended and one man was treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

“A second man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Both parties are believed to be known to one another.”

