Teenager charged with murder of sisters Bibaa and Nicole

A teenager has been charged with the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley.

The parents of 46-year-old Bibaa Henry and 27-year-old Nicole Smallman are Chris and Wilhelmina Smallman, known as Mina, who live in Ramsgate.

Mina is a retired British Anglican priest and was appointed as a trustee to Ramsgate’s Project MotorHouse in 2017.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, SE3 will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 2 July) charged with:

= the murder of Bibaa Henry;

= the murder of Nicole Smallman;

= possession of an offensive weapon.

Hussein was arrested at his home address in the early hours of Wednesday, July 1 and subsequently charged as above.

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Police were called to Fryent Park, on Sunday, 7 June to a report of two women found unresponsive.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries established that they died in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death for both women as stab wounds.

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support both with the investigation and the police activity at and around the scene. I know that colleagues from across the Met have been working tirelessly on this investigation. My officers will remain on patrol in the local area providing continued reassurance.”