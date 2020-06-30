Turner Contemporary to reopen in July

Turner Contemporary in Margate will reopen the gallery in July.
The site has been closed since ‘lockdown’ restrictions were introduced in March in a bid to reduce the transmission of coronavirus.
Following an easing of restrictions museums and galleries will be among the list of venues that can reopen from July 4.
Turner Contemporary will open its doors on July 22, remaining open until September 6. The building will then be closed for a £2 million project of major building works from Monday, September 7 until the end of January 2021.
The work will include maintenance and upgrades with the creation of an 86 space, fee charged car park to bring income into the gallery, a finishing kitchen – to cater for events and conferences- and shop upgrades, install LED lighting to reduce running costs, carry out a broadband upgrade and introduce AV equipment .
There will also be automatic front and gallery doors to improve access, and increased and upgraded toilets, new signs, a CCTV upgrade and external storage.
A gallery spokesperson said: “Turner Contemporary has been closed since March 18. During this time we have created a virtual tour of our current exhibition, delivered resources and art materials to hundreds of people through food banks and with partners, created online workshops with artists, and more.
“In order to reopen, we have been working hard behind the scenes on delivering a comprehensive operational plan
“We will reopen with We Will Walk – Art and Resistance in the American South, and Place, Space and Who by Barbara Walker. When we do reopen there will be new protocols in place, including the need to pre-book your visit, a one way system, and enhanced health and safety measures.
“The gallery will be open Wednesday – Sunday 10am – 5pm. We will announce the details and make slots available for booking in the coming weeks.”
Leave a Reply