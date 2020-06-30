Turner Contemporary to reopen in July

Turner Contemporary in Margate will reopen the gallery in July.

The site has been closed since ‘lockdown’ restrictions were introduced in March in a bid to reduce the transmission of coronavirus.

Following an easing of restrictions museums and galleries will be among the list of venues that can reopen from July 4.

Turner Contemporary will open its doors on July 22, remaining open until September 6. The building will then be closed for a £2 million project of major building works from Monday, September 7 until the end of January 2021.

The work will include maintenance and upgrades with the creation of an 86 space, fee charged car park to bring income into the gallery, a finishing kitchen – to cater for events and conferences- and shop upgrades, install LED lighting to reduce running costs, carry out a broadband upgrade and introduce AV equipment .

There will also be automatic front and gallery doors to improve access, and increased and upgraded toilets, new signs, a CCTV upgrade and external storage.