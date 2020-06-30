Ramsgate RNLI and ambulance crews called after man falls from East Pier

Ramsgate RNLI and ambulance crews were involved in the rescue of a man who fell off the East Pier today (June 30).

The lifeboat launched at around 4.35pm to a report that the man had fallen off the pier by the Harbour Brasserie and on to the sand below. The tide was out but coming in fast.

Two ambulance crews were called to the scene. The man is understood to have a suspected broken leg and possible spinal damage.

Paramedics are currently with the casualty who has been taken to the lifeboat house.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We are in attendance and still at the scene assessing a patient who is reported to have suffered a fall.”