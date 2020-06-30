Government confirms £3.98million for Thanet Way upgrade work

Government funding of £3.978 million has been awarded for upgrade works to a section of the A299 Thanet way.

The funding is part of Government plans to invest £5 billion in infrastructure to kickstart the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus.

The A299 Thanet Way Renewal scheme will receive the £3.98m from the Government, along with £442,000 of local funding, to proceed. It is one of 29 local road projects which are receiving a share of £100 million, as part of the Government’s plans announced today (June 30).

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, said: “I am delighted that Thanet will be one of the very first beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s New Deal for Britain, kickstarting our recovery from coronavirus.

“Upgrading the A299 will bring huge benefits to our local area, alleviating traffic problems, reducing congestion, pollution and better connecting our community with the rest of the country.

“Last December I was elected to level up Thanet, and I am pleased to be able to demonstrate the Conservatives’ commitment to doing so.”

North Thanet Mp Sir Roger Gale added: ““Clearly the last thing that we want is for work to start during what we still hope will be a good if short summer holiday season but I hope that we can get cracking very fast in the Autumn.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As the country begins the recovery from Covid-19, we need to get on the front foot and invest in infrastructure in every region to reignite the economy, helping better connect people with work and leisure in the future.

“By investing £100m in local roads and reaffirming our commitment to better connecting communities, we are not just talking about levelling up – but making it happen.”