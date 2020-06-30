Moon Lane Children’s Books scoops top national award

Moon Lane Children’s Books group, which has a shop in Ramsgate’s Addington Street, has scooped a top national award.

The Bookseller and MacMillan have named Moon Lane as Children’s Bookseller of the year. It is the second time the group has won the honour, last scooping it in 2017.

The shop in Addington Street buzzes with activity when children explore books, take part in activities and events and are transfixed by the large, model train that chuffs around a track running above the displays.

The magical world of pictures and words is the creation of children’s author Tamara Macfarlane and business partner Paul Chin. They are joined by Thanet mum Nicci Rosengarten who handles everything from selling to branding and social media.

Tamara said: “Children’s Bookseller of the year 2020 is an exceptional prize for Moon Lane to be awarded. It means so much to us in terms of recognition within the publishing industry generally, but it is particularly important this year as it highlights all of our work to raise equality in children’s books; equality of access, representation and roles in the publishing industry.

“Great innovation and practical intervention is needed in all areas of children’s publishing and bookselling in order to ensure equity of access to books for every child. As an industry, we are only at the beginning of accepting the enormity of what it truly means to even take steps towards this aim.

“Every single individual within publishing and bookselling has a vital role to play in achieving this. The recognition of the whole range of our work and the scope of our initiatives will, in turn, expand our outreach ability and our continued innovation.

“As children’s booksellers, we are most effective when forming a bridge between the children’s publishing industry and our wider communities, bringing them closer together. Our wider initiatives also support publishers with new routes to market for their increasingly diverse publishing.

“The work that has gone into achieving this award has been a complete Moon Lane team effort. There are ten of us behind the scenes that have worked tirelessly, with many, many hours of overtime, because each person on the team is driven by the Moon Lane mission.

“So, this award is for the whole Moon Lane team, with particular thanks to Paul Chin and Leah Chin, my business partners. None of last year’s expansion, increase in reach, and the impact that we are now achieving would have been possible without them, our amazing customers, and the rest of our team working so hard. We are so grateful.”

Find the Moon Lane Group at www.moonlaneramsgate.com