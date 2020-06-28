Successful return for Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

Cliftonville Farmers’ Market had a successful return today (June 28) with crowds turning out to see what stalls had on offer.

Around 15 traders attended the monthly event at The Oval on the Eastern Esplande for the first event in four months.

Hand sanitiser was available on entry and exit and social distancing was being carried out.

An easing of covid restrictions meant outdoor markets were able to go ahead earlier this month.

The Cliftonville Farmers Market was established in 2001 by the Cliftonville Residents Association. It is run entirely by volunteers who give their time freely and it is self funded.

Organisation of the award-winning market is headed up by resident June Chadband.