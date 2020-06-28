Ramsgate FC’s Charlie Meade secures kit sponsorship

Gary and Naomi Wright of The Coffee Shack are proud to sponsor Ramsgate 1st team squad member Charlie Meade kit for the new season.

Both are Ramsgate FC supporters and look forward to the club and Charlie’s continued progression.

Charlie was signed to the club in January and had previously come through Ramsgate’s youth system at a young age.

Initially he made his way over to Maidstone United’s Academy before a move to the Dover Athletic Academy.

The versatile forward then reunited with his former club under Matt Longhurst.

Matt said: “Charlie is a young lad with plenty of potential who is based in the Thanet area. By coming to us he can secure some helpful first team football.

“He can play anywhere across the forward line and has scored plenty of goals at the various different age groups with Ramsgate before making the move to Maidstone and then Dover.”

Charlie, 17, also represents Kent Schools FA and is in his final year at Dover Athletic FC Academy.