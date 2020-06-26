Ramsgate Market to have a temporary new home from July 3

Ramsgate market will return on Friday, July 3 in a new location.

The market, which has been closed due to the covid restrictions, was set up last Friday in the Staffordshire Street car park after a decision that social distancing in the town would not be possible with traders, businesses and queuing customers.

However, the car park location has been ditched in favour of a temporary move to the Pier Yard car park on Ramsgate seafront. This will be for the duration of the summer, during which a wider review will be carried out to explore the potential of the market offer in the town.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “Relocation of the market is the result of the need to ensure safe social distancing can be provided, something which would not be feasible in its existing position on the junctions of Queen Street and King Street.

“This is due to the requirement for queuing spaces to be provided in front of each commercial unit whilst ensuring the provision of a pedestrian thoroughfare. Even following the easing of the restrictions from July 4 to 1 metre (where 2 metres is not possible), keeping the market in this current location would still not allow for safe social distancing.

“The council recognises the role a market can play in supporting footfall into a town and acknowledges the affiliation for the current provision by local residents , as well as the need to support the established traders in these difficult times.

“The council will lead this review in partnership with Ramsgate Town Council and will ensure that the opportunity to host any future offer is marketed.”