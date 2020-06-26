Dane Road closed off following crash

Dane Road in Margate has been closed off by police while emergency services deal with a crash.

Three vehicles are understood to have been involved in the collision, by Park Road, this evening (June 26).

Paramedics and police are at the scene. Fire crews attended but have now left.

It is understood there are no serious injuries.

A Kent Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Dane Road in Margate at around 6:53pm. One fire engine was in attendance and crews helped make the scene safe. South East Coast Ambulance were also in attendance.”

Emergency services have been asked for further details.