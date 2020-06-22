Thanet council agrees £2.2million spend on 11 new waste freighters

Thanet council will spend £2.2million on 11 new refuse freighters.

Speaking at an online council meeting last week Cllr Steve Albon, responsible for operational services, said the spend was necessary for the council to be able to meet its waste collection obligations.

The 26-tonne, open back vehicles, costing £195,929 plus VAT each, will be able to carry a load of 10 tonnes, higher than the six tonnes capacity of the current freighters.

Cllr Albon said: “The economic lifespan (of the current vehicles) is seven years. This is because of the heavy nature of the work and type of load the vehicles carry.The vehicles to be replaced were purchased in 2013. These can no longer be economically maintained, quite simply it would leave the council unable to deliver a full household service of they are not replaced.”

The greater load capacity would mean less return trips to the tip. The vehicles are all interchangeable.

The freighters that are being replaced all required extensive refurbishment works 18 months ago and will require more work before the new vehicles are delivered.

Cllr Albon said: “There is a long lead in period of 40 weeks. Refuse vehicles are built to order, you can’t just get them off the shelf.”

This means if ordered now the freighter would arrive in batches of two or three between February and April next year.

A spend of up to £2.9million was agreed in February as part of the council budget.

The new vehicles will be supplied by Dennis Eagle Ltd