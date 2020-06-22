Ramsgate’s Ivy Clayton celebrates her 100th birthday

Balloons, gifts and a card from the Queen were among the 100th birthday gifts for Ramsgate resident Ivy Clayton.

Ivy, who lives at Ramsgate Care Centre, was born in London on June 21, 1920.

She moved to Ramsgate with husband Bill, a bus driver, in the early 60s. Ivy worked at Harrison’s café on Ramsgate seafront before taking a job at Tesco in York Street – now Wilko – up until her retirement.

Friend Margaret Penn, who visits every fortnight sometimes accompanied by daughters Michelle and Stephanie, says Ivy had been friends with her parents and was like a mum and nan to the family.

Margaret said: “When Ivy lost her husband my mum helped her out a lot. Since I lost my mum she has always been there for me and my girls. She is a wonderful person who would give someone her last penny.”

Ivy was living in Clements Road and visiting the care centre in Boundary Road a couple of days a week. She took the decision to move in as she wanted the extra company.

A party had been planned for her 100th but covid restrictions meant this had to be scaled down to a visit from Margaret and Michelle, plus her dog.

Margaret said: “It made me sad as we could not even give her a hug but she said she would hug the dog instead.”

Staff at Ramsgate Care Centre also organised treats to mark Ivy’s special day.