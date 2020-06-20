Crews called to cottage blaze in Birchington and community gardens fire in Margate

Fire crews and police are currently at the scene of a blaze in Birchington.

Some seven fire engines responded to the property fire off Minnis Road this afternoon (June 20). The blaze is at a thatched roof cottage.

Fire crews were called at 3.08pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire in a thatched property in Minnis Road, Birchington.

“Seven fire engines and a bulk water carrier are at the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the blaze with main jets. There are currently no reported injuries and the cause is not yet known.”

The road is closed from Ethelbert Road to Saint Mildred’s Avenue while crews deal with the incident. Police are directing traffic via a diversion.

UPDATE: The road has been reopened.

Fire crews have also been called to the Windmill Community Gardens allotment in Margate.

Two residents in the area, off Dane Valley Road, managed to damp the area down with a hose at around 3.30pm while waiting for crews to arrive.

