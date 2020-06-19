Police called to Broadstairs after car window ‘smashed in’

Police have been called to what witnesses have described as a ‘road rage’ incident in Broadstairs today (June 19).

Kent Police was called to a report of criminal damage in The Broadway, Broadstairs at around 12.50pm.

A witness said a car window was smashed during an apparent row between the driver and a man who had followed them to The Broadway by the garage.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene where the window of a car had been smashed. There are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish more around the circumstances of the incident.”