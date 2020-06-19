Margate RNLI called to paddle-boarder in trouble at Westgate Bay

Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat responded to a report of a stand-up paddle-boarder in difficulties off Westgate-on-Sea last night (June 18).

At around 7pm UK Coastguard received a report that a young male had fallen off his stand-up paddle board and was possibly in difficulties off Westgate Bay around one mile west of Margate lifeboat station. Three members of the public were reported to have gone into the water to assist with two kayakers also attempting to help.

Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat along with Margate coastguard rescue team were tasked to assist and once the rescue units were on scene it was established that all involved including the original casualty had reached shore safely. After confirming everyone was safe and well and with safety advice passed on the lifeboat was released and returned to station.