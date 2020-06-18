Tributes paid and fundraiser launched for “beautiful, funny soul” Alex Taylor

A fundraiser towards the funeral of a young man in his 20s who was killed after being hit by a car in Ramsgate this morning (June 18) has doubled its target in just three hours.

Alex Taylor, also known as Denny, was a popular youngster and well’-known by the many people he chatted to in Ramsgate,

Alex, who was in supported living to help him live independently with autism and learning difficulties, was known for his laughter, sense of fun and love of the Boundary Park swings, the skatepark and a game of pool.

He happily spoke to many people in the town and touched many hearts.

Friends have described Alex as “a beautiful soul” and “huge character”who “never failed to make people laugh.” A heartbroken pal wrote: “Our little ray of sunshine, you were too pure for this world.”

Flowers and tributes have been laid at the Ramsgate skatepark by grieving friends today.

The fundraiser, organised by friend Debbie Maslak-tricker, can be found here

The collision took place at around 3.45am in Boundary Road at its junction with King Street.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that shows the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision. The driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting SM/RF/054/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk